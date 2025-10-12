Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $19,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $811,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $421,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 1,368.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JBND opened at $54.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

