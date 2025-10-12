Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $2,166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 398.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE CL opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.34. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average is $87.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

