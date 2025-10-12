GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 4.3%

GEHC opened at $71.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.78.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

