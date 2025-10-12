PDS Planning Inc Purchases 2,402 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.99 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.21.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

