PDS Planning Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,246.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $304.66 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.