Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 182.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $35,078,061.63. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,424,538 shares in the company, valued at $254,693,149.02. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $24,946,933.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 311,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,965,174.72. This represents a 30.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock worth $464,430,639. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ares Management from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $140.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 258.96%.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.