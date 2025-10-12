Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 747,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after acquiring an additional 113,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.0%

WPM stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

