Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,206 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,494 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 665,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 89,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,923,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after acquiring an additional 119,818 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,271,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,255,000 after buying an additional 53,612 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMFG stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,094.67 billion. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SMFG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

