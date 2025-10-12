Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 661 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Elevance Health from $373.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.00.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.4%

ELV stock opened at $353.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $510.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

