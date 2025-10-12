Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stake in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.58.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VMC stock opened at $301.48 on Friday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $309.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $845,521.92. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

