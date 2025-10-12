PDS Planning Inc Acquires 159 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.60.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $332.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.43. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

