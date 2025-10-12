Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.65 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.78.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

