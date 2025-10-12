Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. raised its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 802,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne accounts for about 1.7% of Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $14,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,329,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,374,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,136 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $33,628,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 1,411,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,199,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,214,000 after buying an additional 1,318,533 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $29.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $207,421.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 579,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,116.83. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 54,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $989,589.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 549,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,398.74. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,277 shares of company stock worth $8,228,904 in the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on S. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.26.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

