Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,442 shares during the period. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.0%

CRWD stock opened at $493.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $450.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.40. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $294.68 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,816 shares of company stock valued at $75,331,356 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.33.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

