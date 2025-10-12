Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 41 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,001,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,244,000 after purchasing an additional 825,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,832,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,865,000 after buying an additional 414,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,046,000 after buying an additional 290,551 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of IDXX opened at $616.15 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $688.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $641.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total transaction of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,600.46. This trade represents a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 29,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.98, for a total value of $18,491,734.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,650,885.78. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.