Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 64,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 55,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $135.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $139.80.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

