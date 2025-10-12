CVS Health Corporation $CVS Stake Increased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 184.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 418.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

