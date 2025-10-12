Analyzing China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Heron Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China SXT Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00 Heron Therapeutics 1 1 2 0 2.25

Heron Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 251.56%. Given Heron Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heron Therapeutics is more favorable than China SXT Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

5.0% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Heron Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Heron Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Heron Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China SXT Pharmaceuticals $1.74 million 98.56 -$3.30 million N/A N/A Heron Therapeutics $149.69 million 1.57 -$13.58 million ($0.02) -64.00

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heron Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Heron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China SXT Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Heron Therapeutics -0.62% N/A -0.40%

Summary

Heron Therapeutics beats China SXT Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen. It provides its products under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company had an end-customer base of pharmaceutical companies, chain pharmacies, and hospitals in 10 provinces and municipalities in China. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Taizhou, China.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron), an extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens; and CINVANTI, an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, as well as nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. The company is also developing ZYNRELEF, a dual-acting local anesthetic that delivers a fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine and a low dose of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam; and APONVIE, an intravenous formulation of a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist indicated for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting in adults. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.