Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 11.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $50,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.22 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

