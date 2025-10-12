Comparing Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) & RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) and RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and RiT Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asia Pacific Wire & Cable 0 1 0 0 2.00 RiT Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given RiT Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RiT Technologies is more favorable than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asia Pacific Wire & Cable 0.64% 1.03% 0.64% RiT Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and RiT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.0% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of RiT Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and RiT Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable $472.67 million 0.09 $3.49 million N/A N/A RiT Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has higher revenue and earnings than RiT Technologies.

Summary

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable beats RiT Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About RiT Technologies

RiT Technologies Ltd. provides intelligent infrastructure management (IIM) and indoor optical wireless technology solutions worldwide. The company's IIM products enhance security and network utilization for data centers, communication rooms, and work space environments. Its enterprise solutions include PatchView hardware, which is offered in a cross connect topology; CenterMind data center management software that supports the monitoring of power distribution units, and environmental parameters in data centers; and SMART Cabling System, a structured network infrastructure solution designed for copper and fiber cabling environments. It also offers Beamcaster, an indoor wireless optical solution that allows high-speed, high-bandwidth transmission through optical signals between the central station and the user station. The company's solutions are deployed in a range of organizations, including data centers in the private sector, government agencies, financial institutions, airport authorities, healthcare, and education institutions. RiT Technologies Ltd. markets its products through independent distributors, resellers/integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and other strategic alliance partners with companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. RiT Technologies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Stins Coman Incorporated.

