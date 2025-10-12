391 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $479.75 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.14 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $500.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.70.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.50.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

