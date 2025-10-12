Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $321,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $135.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.