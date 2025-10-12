Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $424,000 Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF $BITO

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 152.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,168,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939,205 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,670,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,237,000 after purchasing an additional 511,032 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,537,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 213,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 68,849 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 64,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 3.8%

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.