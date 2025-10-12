Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys 37,961 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises about 3.0% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned about 1.35% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $25,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 186,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 144,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.