Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 2.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

CHKP opened at $195.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $169.01 and a 12 month high of $234.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

