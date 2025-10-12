Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 58,802 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,802 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after buying an additional 408,821 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 930,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 418,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,612,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,183,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $82.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $86.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7001 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.