Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Raises Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 167.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,054 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Target were worth $15,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.65.

Target Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of Target stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.36 and a 1-year high of $161.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

