Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Stock Holdings Trimmed by Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

