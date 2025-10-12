9,711 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FI Purchased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Fiserv by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FI opened at $122.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.62 and a 52 week high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.46.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

