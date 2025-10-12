NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Shares Up 5.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.27. 6,088,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 9,170,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NXE. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.44.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexGen Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.