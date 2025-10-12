Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 124,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

