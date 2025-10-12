Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Down 12.6% – Here’s What Happened

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.01. 4,860,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 2,767,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.38. The company has a market cap of C$599.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.82.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.