KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.81 and last traded at $43.77, with a volume of 382017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. KeyCorp lowered KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

KBR Trading Down 4.3%

The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 432.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 75.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 295.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

