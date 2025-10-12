M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Trading 13.8% Higher – Here’s Why

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report) traded up 13.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 43.25 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 43.25 ($0.58). 408,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 154,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.28 million, a P/E ratio of 809.93 and a beta of 1.03.

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd (“MTI”) is an international, specialist technology group focused on comprehensive communication and radio frequency solutions across multiple sectors and geographies, serving blue chip clients.

The Company operates through three distinct divisions:

• Antenna Division

MTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.

