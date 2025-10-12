MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,660,767 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 1,533,263 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $9.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $80.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a current ratio of 16.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.10.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen sold 6,494,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $46,822,828.71. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,420,000. This trade represents a 76.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,056,000 after purchasing an additional 123,151 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,138,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,715,000 after buying an additional 171,932 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 675,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,881,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,308,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

