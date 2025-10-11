KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 162 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,172,852,000 after acquiring an additional 447,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after purchasing an additional 505,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,153,000 after purchasing an additional 283,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,929,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.20. The firm has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.