Zullo Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5%

HD opened at $375.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

