Lindenwold Advisors INC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.2% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after purchasing an additional 171,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,289,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Adobe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Melius lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Trading Down 2.9%

ADBE opened at $337.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.