Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 600 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Cross Staff Investments Inc lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,779,895,000 after buying an additional 171,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,504,685,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,097,289,000 after buying an additional 126,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $337.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.78. The company has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

View Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.