Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,949,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,002,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 37,797,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 29,170,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,679,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,391 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $268.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

