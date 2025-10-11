First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:LLY opened at $833.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $742.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $766.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $937.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $788.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

