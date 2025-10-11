Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,644 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,170,000 after purchasing an additional 875,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 84.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,444,000 after purchasing an additional 707,615 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,510. The trade was a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

