Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.9%

VEA opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

