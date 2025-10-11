Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 699 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Lindenwold Advisors INC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 200.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,132.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,134.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,034.64. The company has a market cap of $175.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,184.13.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,224.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,221.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,224.00 to $1,362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,258.56.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

