Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its stake in Adobe by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 1,812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.5% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 538,195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $207,905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 4.2% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Adobe by 4.2% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $337.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $557.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.78.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

