Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Holdings Cut by Bernard Wealth Management Corp.

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,166,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,866,000 after acquiring an additional 28,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 205,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $350.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.45 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

