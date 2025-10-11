The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

