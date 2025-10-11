Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viawealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Accenture by 14.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $241.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.57. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus set a $370.00 price target on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.