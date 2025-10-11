Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. First American Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5%

LMT opened at $505.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.82.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.