Callan Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 238.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,316 shares of company stock worth $45,203,045. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 7.8%

AMD opened at $214.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $240.10. The company has a market capitalization of $348.51 billion, a PE ratio of 123.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

